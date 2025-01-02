Left Menu

Cracking the Code: Inside Delhi's Illegal Immigration Network

Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal immigration network involving Bangladeshi nationals, arresting four individuals. The racket facilitated illegal immigration through forged documents and transportation. Fake Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered. The immigrants crossed the border on foot, using various routes through Meghalaya and Assam before reaching major cities.

Updated: 02-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:31 IST
Cracking the Code: Inside Delhi's Illegal Immigration Network
Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have uncovered a sprawling illegal immigration operation centered around Bangladeshi nationals, leading to the arrest of four individuals, two of whom originate from Bangladesh. Officials confirmed that sophisticated document forgery and transportation services aided the immigrants' unlawful entry into India.

The intricate network operated with handlers in both Bangladesh and India. These facilitators managed routes from the jungle borders to Indian metropolitan cities, utilizing fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to ensure the immigrants' undetected stay. The racket specifically employed 'donkey routes' across the Meghalaya-Assam border, bypassing conventional checkpoints.

Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain highlighted the downfall of two key suspects, Bilal Hosen and his wife, who were arrested alongside their accomplices, Aminur Ishlam and Ashish Mehra. The arrests revealed a system charging Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per falsified document. As a preventative measure, Delhi Police will bolster its Bangladeshi Cell in all Southern Range stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

