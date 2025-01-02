Tragedy Strikes Montenegro: A Deadly Rampage

A deadly shooting spree in Cetinje, Montenegro, left 12 people dead, shocking the small Balkan nation. The perpetrator, 45-year-old Aleksandar Aco Martinovic, first opened fire following a brawl in a restaurant before escalating his rampage to three other locations.

Police revealed that the victims had close ties to Martinovic, though the motive remains unknown. Among the deceased were two children. The shooting marks the second such tragedy in the town in less than three years, as authorities grapple with illegal weapon possession.

In response, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic declared three days of national mourning and scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss measures to curb illegal firearms, which may face opposition due to the region’s entrenched gun culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)