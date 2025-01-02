Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Montenegro: A Deadly Rampage

A man named Aleksandar Aco Martinovic shot dead 12 people in Cetinje, Montenegro, before dying from self-inflicted wounds. The attack, one of the Balkan nation's worst mass killings, involved victims with close ties to the gunman. Montenegro's government plans to introduce stricter gun controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A deadly shooting spree in Cetinje, Montenegro, left 12 people dead, shocking the small Balkan nation. The perpetrator, 45-year-old Aleksandar Aco Martinovic, first opened fire following a brawl in a restaurant before escalating his rampage to three other locations.

Police revealed that the victims had close ties to Martinovic, though the motive remains unknown. Among the deceased were two children. The shooting marks the second such tragedy in the town in less than three years, as authorities grapple with illegal weapon possession.

In response, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic declared three days of national mourning and scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss measures to curb illegal firearms, which may face opposition due to the region’s entrenched gun culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

