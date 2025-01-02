Shocking Abduction and Assault Unfolds in Rajasthan's Deeg District

In a distressing incident reported from Rajasthan's Deeg district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men, police disclosed on Thursday. The incident took place when the victim left her home to use an outdoor toilet.

According to authorities, the girl's mother filed a complaint with Kaman police station, detailing that her daughter was forcibly taken by three armed neighbors. On December 29, the perpetrators attacked her in a mustard field, filming obscene content that they threatened to share online if she spoke out about the assault.

A farmer, present near the scene for irrigation purposes, heard the victim's cries and intervened, prompting the suspects to flee, leaving behind a motorcycle and shoes. The victim has undergone medical examination, and her statement has been recorded as efforts continue to capture the accused, now facing grave charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)