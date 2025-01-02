Left Menu

Justice Sought for Lodge Security Guard in Thane

A woman security guard in Thane was allegedly raped by a man who spiked her drink. The accused, Abhishek Singh, lured her with a job promise. The incident was reported to police, and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts to arrest him are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman security guard in Thane district faced a horrific ordeal when she was allegedly raped by a man who gave her a spiked drink, a police official has reported.

The incident occurred on December 30, when the accused, identified as Abhishek Singh, invited the woman for a meeting under the pretense of offering her a permanent job, according to a Badlapur East police station official.

After consuming the spiked drink, the woman lost consciousness. Upon regaining it, she realized she had been raped and subsequently contacted the police. Authorities have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively pursuing the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

