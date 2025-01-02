Left Menu

Bribery Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Demands Proof Before Action

Amid accusations of bribery involving the Adani Group, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu insists documentation is needed before voiding agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The scheme, allegedly organized to gain favorable solar contracts, previously implicated the YSRCP government in a significant financial scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state cannot annul power purchase agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) without substantial evidence of bribery. His remarks come after Adani faced US allegations of a bribery scheme involving Indian officials for solar contracts, including in Andhra Pradesh.

The scandal reportedly involves the previous YSRCP government, with accusations that officials received Rs 1,750 crore in bribes from the Adani Group. Naidu emphasized that only verified evidence will prompt action, avoiding immediate cancellation of MoUs to prevent legal complications.

Naidu reiterated his stance against political vendettas, stressing that any action against SECI's agreement with Adani would follow evidence-based confirmation. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party refutes claims of third-party involvement, attributing the agreements to Central Government practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

