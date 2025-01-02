Odisha Doubles Pension for Freedom Fighters: Honoring Historical Heroes

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a significant increase in pensions for freedom fighters on Thursday, doubling the previous amount.

The announcement also includes a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 for individuals detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency period.

Majhi, speaking at the All India Freedom Fighters Day event, highlighted the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, describing the Emergency as a 'darkest period' in independent India.

(With inputs from agencies.)