Judicial Body Rejects Request to Probe Justice Clarence Thomas

A U.S. judicial policymaking body has denied Democratic lawmakers' request to have Justice Clarence Thomas investigated over his failure to disclose gifts and travel. Amendments to Thomas's financial reports were cited as addressing the concerns raised by Senators and Representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 04:39 IST
A judicial policymaking body in the United States rejected a request from Democratic lawmakers to refer Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice. The request was made to examine claims that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice failed to disclose travel and gifts provided by a wealthy benefactor.

This decision came from the secretary of the U.S. Judicial Conference, the top policymaking entity of the federal judiciary. Letters cited by the secretary highlighted amendments Justice Thomas made to his annual financial disclosure reports as a means of addressing concerns previously raised by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson.

The lawmakers aimed to scrutinize Justice Thomas over transparency issues regarding his financial disclosures, but the body's recent statements underscore procedural compliance with the existing reporting requirements.

