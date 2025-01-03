Left Menu

Gifts of Diplomacy: The High Cost of Foreign Relations

In 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden and his family received numerous expensive gifts from foreign leaders, including a $20,000 diamond from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jill Biden. Federal law mandates reporting such gifts, many of which were archived. The CIA also reported receiving luxury items, most of which were destroyed.

Updated: 03-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:10 IST
Gifts of Diplomacy: The High Cost of Foreign Relations
US President Joe Biden (Photo/White House) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden and his family were showered with high-value gifts from international dignitaries, according to a State Department report. The most extravagant gift—a $20,000 diamond—was given to First Lady Jill Biden by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The diamond was held for official use in the White House, while other valuable items, including a $14,063 brooch from Ukraine and a collection of items worth $4,510 from Egypt, were moved to the National Archives. Meanwhile, President Biden himself received luxurious presents from countries such as South Korea and Israel, which were also archived.

The report highlighted the CIA's receipt of lavish gifts like watches and perfume, largely destroyed to maintain confidentiality. Federal law requires disclosure of gifts over $480, with less costly items often showcased or transferred to archives, further reflecting the complexity of diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

