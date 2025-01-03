Left Menu

SUV Ploughs Into Religious Procession in Jaipur

In Jaipur, an SUV driven by a minor collided with a Sikh religious procession, injuring four individuals. The vehicle bore an MLA sticker and did not stop when signaled by police. The crowd halted the vehicle after 100 meters. The driver was detained while three accomplices escaped.

Updated: 03-01-2025 11:31 IST
SUV Ploughs Into Religious Procession in Jaipur
An SUV struck a religious procession in Jaipur, leaving four people injured, according to local police. The incident occurred on Thursday night near Panchvati Circle in the Rajapark area during a Nagar Kirtan organized by the Sikh community.

The driver, identified as a minor, was detained, officials reported. The vehicle, bearing an MLA sticker, was traveling at high speed when it ignored police signals to stop, said ACP Lakshmi Suthar. The car continued even after hitting individuals, coming to a halt about 100 meters beyond the site of impact.

Outraged by the incident, the crowd vandalized the SUV. The young driver was apprehended by bystanders, although three other occupants managed to flee. Authorities confirmed that a woman and a girl were injured in the collision. The Adarsh Nagar Police Department has registered a case and is further investigating the circumstances of the crash.

