Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Women-Led Development and Infrastructure Growth During Visit to YSR Kadapa

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for the PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, emphasized the transformative power of women-led development during his three-day visit to YSR Kadapa district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP). Addressing nearly 3,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Moragudi village, the Minister lauded their role in promoting economic self-reliance and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Empowering Women Through SHGs

During his visit, Dr. Jitendra Singh engaged with women-led SHGs, which have been instrumental in fostering rural women’s empowerment. These groups, supported by central schemes like PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), are driving financial literacy and entrepreneurship in food processing, handloom production, and millet-based goods. The Minister urged the SHGs to leverage skill development initiatives like SEEDAP to enhance employability and entrepreneurial growth in the region.

An exhibition showcasing local food products, utility items, and crafts underscored the creativity and business potential of these SHGs. Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of promoting indigenous goods to strengthen local economies and contribute to national self-reliance.

Boosting Education and Nutrition

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a central kitchen at the Zilla Parishad High School in Moragudi, a key step in improving the delivery of midday meal programs. This facility aims to address malnutrition among schoolchildren, ensuring their dietary needs are met effectively.

Dr. Singh inspected ongoing infrastructure projects, including roads, drainage systems, and housing. He stressed the importance of access to clean drinking water, which is pivotal to improving the quality of life and ensuring sustainable growth.

Tourism as an Economic Driver

In Gandikota, a historic site known for its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Dr. Jitendra Singh met with local officials to discuss the potential of tourism as an economic catalyst. By developing Gandikota into a prominent heritage destination, the government seeks to create employment opportunities and attract visitors while preserving the site's historical significance.

Dr. Singh noted that tourism development in Gandikota could serve as a model for integrating economic growth with cultural preservation.

Insights on Aspirational Districts Programme

Reflecting on the Aspirational Districts Programme, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored its success in fostering equitable growth through focused governance and collaborative efforts. He stated, “The ADP demonstrates our ability to uplift underdeveloped regions, providing them with opportunities on par with India’s best-performing districts. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an inclusive and progressive India.”

Dr. Singh highlighted YSR Kadapa’s achievements under the ADP while addressing remaining challenges. His discussions with various stakeholders during the visit aim to inform strategies that will ensure holistic development in the district.

Additional Initiatives Announced

Digital Skill Training for Youth: The Minister announced plans to establish digital learning centers in YSR Kadapa to equip the youth with future-ready skills, fostering innovation and employment.

Agricultural Support Programs: New initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture and millet production were introduced, building on the region’s agrarian strengths.

Healthcare Enhancements: The district will receive additional funding to upgrade primary health centers and ensure access to essential medical facilities.

A Vision for Sustainable Progress

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s visit to YSR Kadapa exemplified the government’s proactive approach to turning policies into impactful actions. Through initiatives under the ADP, the administration remains committed to empowering local communities, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering innovation.

YSR Kadapa’s transformation under the ADP is not just a story of progress for one district but a blueprint for equitable development across India, highlighting the government’s resolve to create opportunities for all citizens.