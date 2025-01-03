Uttarakhand Leads the Way: India's First Uniform Civil Code Set for Implementation

Uttarakhand is poised to make history by implementing India's first Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The initiative, driven by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sets a month-long timeline for the rollout. Expected by January, the UCC introduces uniformity in marriage, divorce, and succession laws across the state.

An expert committee, led by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh, has finalized the rules. Chosen state personnel are undergoing orientation, ensuring effective execution at various administrative levels. "The exercise is in its final stages," said Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, highlighting a new portal and app easing marriage registrations.

The UCC aligns with the BJP's national agenda and has garnered interest from other BJP-ruled states like Assam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah supports the campaign, indicating broader adoption. Critics and proponents focus on its potential to eradicate social issues by banning polygamy and ensuring gender parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)