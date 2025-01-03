Home Affairs Extends Office Hours to Assist Citizens with Documents in January 2025

The Department of Home Affairs has announced an extension of its office operating hours from 6 to 17 January 2025, allowing citizens additional time to apply for or collect critical enabling documents.

In a social media post on platform X, the department urged South Africans to take advantage of the extended hours, emphasizing that this adjustment applies only on weekdays. "Come and apply or collect your enabling documents. Offices close at 18:00 during this period," the department stated.

Supporting Citizens with Extended Services

This move follows a similar initiative in December 2024, when the department extended its hours from 10 to 20 December to accommodate increased demand during the holiday season. The December extension aimed to reduce congestion and pressure at Home Affairs offices by closing two hours later than the regular 4 pm schedule.

In its December announcement, the department introduced dedicated counters for document collections in large offices processing Smart ID Cards and passports, wherever space permitted. These counters significantly streamlined operations, ensuring that more citizens could be served efficiently.

What Citizens Should Know

Extended Hours: From 6 to 17 January, offices will operate until 6 pm on weekdays. Services Offered: Citizens can apply for and collect documents, including Smart ID Cards, passports, and other essential documents. Priority Measures: Larger offices will continue to provide dedicated collection counters to minimize waiting times.

Importance of Early Action

The Department of Home Affairs has reiterated the importance of applying for or collecting documents during this period, as it anticipates increased demand after the extension ends. With schools reopening and the start of the new year often requiring updated identification for various processes, citizens are encouraged to act promptly.

This initiative reflects the department's commitment to improving accessibility and service delivery, ensuring that South Africans can efficiently obtain their essential documents without unnecessary delays.