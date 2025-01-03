Justice C T Ravikumar: Playing by the Rules with a Straight Bat
Justice C T Ravikumar, known for his love of cricket, retires from the Supreme Court, having played his judicial innings with integrity and adherence to the rules. Respected for his clarity and simplicity, his impactful decisions shaped the legal landscape in criminal, inheritance, and evidence law.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court bid farewell to Justice C T Ravikumar, a figure revered for his dedication to the principles of law and a passion for sports. Justice Ravikumar retired on January 5, leaving behind a legacy marked by fairness and ethical jurisprudence.
SCBA President Kapil Sibal praised Justice Ravikumar's career at an association event, acknowledging his straightforward approach akin to his favorite sport, cricket. Known for delivering judgments without complexity or 'googlies,' Justice Ravikumar served the judiciary with integrity and consistency.
Justice Ravikumar's tenure was distinguished by his judgments in criminal, inheritance, and evidence law, where he applied first principles and legal maxims. His role in significant constitutional decisions highlighted his commitment to justice and equity, leaving an indelible mark on the judicial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PPP Lawmakers Walkout Amid PIA Privatization Controversy
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Incident Unraveled
Swiss Lawmakers Demand Financial Oversight Post Credit Suisse Collapse
Legislative Showdown: Taiwan's Lawmakers in Tumultuous Clash Over Controversial Bills
Germany's Energy Law Boost: Gas Storage Fee Waived for Foreign Consumers