Justice C T Ravikumar: Playing by the Rules with a Straight Bat

Justice C T Ravikumar, known for his love of cricket, retires from the Supreme Court, having played his judicial innings with integrity and adherence to the rules. Respected for his clarity and simplicity, his impactful decisions shaped the legal landscape in criminal, inheritance, and evidence law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:00 IST
The Supreme Court bid farewell to Justice C T Ravikumar, a figure revered for his dedication to the principles of law and a passion for sports. Justice Ravikumar retired on January 5, leaving behind a legacy marked by fairness and ethical jurisprudence.

SCBA President Kapil Sibal praised Justice Ravikumar's career at an association event, acknowledging his straightforward approach akin to his favorite sport, cricket. Known for delivering judgments without complexity or 'googlies,' Justice Ravikumar served the judiciary with integrity and consistency.

Justice Ravikumar's tenure was distinguished by his judgments in criminal, inheritance, and evidence law, where he applied first principles and legal maxims. His role in significant constitutional decisions highlighted his commitment to justice and equity, leaving an indelible mark on the judicial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

