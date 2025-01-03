Rising Fear: Wave of Vehicle Attacks in the U.S.
U.S. law enforcement agencies are on alert for potential vehicle-ramming copycat attacks following an incident inspired by ISIS in New Orleans, which resulted in 14 deaths. The ease of access to vehicles and low skill required pose a continued threat, prompting heightened security measures.
In the wake of the New Year's Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are stepping up their vigilance against potential copycat incidents. The attack, carried out by a U.S. Army veteran inspired by the Islamic State, left 14 dead and many injured.
A joint bulletin from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center warns that such attacks could remain attractive to aspiring assailants due to the ease of vehicle acquisition and minimal skills required. Law enforcement and private security are urged to stay alert.
This incident marks the seventh U.S. attack motivated by foreign extremist groups since 2001, highlighting a trend where attackers often continue assaults with firearms or edged weapons, raising concerns about growing threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
