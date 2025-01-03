Left Menu

Booz Allen Hamilton Settles Fraud Claims for $15.88 Million

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay $15.88 million to settle claims of submitting fraudulent charges to the government, linked to a military training simulator contract. The Justice Department announced the settlement, marking a significant resolution in the scandal involving the major contractor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:16 IST
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. has reached a $15.88 million settlement to resolve allegations of submitting fraudulent claims related to a military training simulator contract with the U.S. government. The Justice Department announced the agreement on Friday.

The company was accused of knowingly charging for services that were improperly documented, raising significant concerns over procurement integrity and accountability in contracting. This case highlights the critical role of transparency and oversight in government contracts.

This settlement demonstrates the government's commitment to combating fraud and ensuring contractor compliance, safeguarding taxpayer dollars against fraudulent practices.

