Left Menu

Tragic Mud Wall Collapse Claims Two Lives, Injures Boy

An 86-year-old woman and her son died after a mud wall collapsed in the Ajuwa locality. The tragic incident also severely injured a 12-year-old boy. Police confirmed that locals pulled the family from the debris too late to save the elder victims. A nearby calf also died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:03 IST
Tragic Mud Wall Collapse Claims Two Lives, Injures Boy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mud wall collapse tragically claimed the lives of an 86-year-old woman and her son on Friday in Ajuwa under the jurisdiction of Saini Police Station, confirmed police reports.

The calamity occurred as Sharif, 56, slept in a thatched house with his mother, Shakeela Bano, and son Shah Mohammad, aged 12, when disaster struck.

Despite the swift response from local residents who pulled the family from the rubble, both Shakeela Bano and Sharif were found dead. Shah Mohammad was critically injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. Police reported that a nearby calf also perished in the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025