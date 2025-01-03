Tragic Mud Wall Collapse Claims Two Lives, Injures Boy

A mud wall collapse tragically claimed the lives of an 86-year-old woman and her son on Friday in Ajuwa under the jurisdiction of Saini Police Station, confirmed police reports.

The calamity occurred as Sharif, 56, slept in a thatched house with his mother, Shakeela Bano, and son Shah Mohammad, aged 12, when disaster struck.

Despite the swift response from local residents who pulled the family from the rubble, both Shakeela Bano and Sharif were found dead. Shah Mohammad was critically injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. Police reported that a nearby calf also perished in the collapse.

