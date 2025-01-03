Left Menu

Violence Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit woman and her daughter were violently attacked by two men in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, due to a minor altercation involving a dog. The incident, caught on video and widely circulated on social media, led to the arrest of the assailants. The victims sustained serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident unfolded in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, when a Dalit woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted following a minor dispute involving a dog. This horrific event occurred in broad daylight in Ambah area, capturing widespread attention after a video went viral on social media.

According to Satendra Singh Kushwaha, the officer in charge of Ambah police station, Anita Mahor and her daughter Bharti suffered serious injuries after being beaten with sticks and dragged along the road. The police have arrested Rajesh Tomar and Kumher Singh Tomar in connection with the attack.

The altercation began when Mahor's son, Deepak, told police his younger brother, Santosh, accidentally threw waste on a dog, which incensed the accused. Armed with a chopper and sticks, the two men, accompanied by others, allegedly stormed into the Mahor household and unleashed violence on the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

