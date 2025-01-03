Maharashtra Cracks Down on Single-Use Plastics in Mumbai

Left Menu

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enforce stricter measures against single-use plastic in Mumbai. MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam highlighted the ongoing violations and warned that punitive actions will be taken against offenders, including fines and potential imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:53 IST
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken a firm stance against single-use plastic in Mumbai, directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enforce a stricter ban. The announcement was made during a press conference at the civic headquarters, where BMC officials were present.

Siddhesh Kadam, the MPCB Chairman, emphasized that the ongoing breach of the single-use plastic ban, particularly by restaurants and hawkers, will not be tolerated. Despite the ban being in place since 2018, violations persist, prompting the MPCB to collaborate with Mumbai police and the BMC for enforcement.

Violators, including common citizens, could face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 or even imprisonment for repeated offenses. Maharashtra has largely ceased the production of such plastics, though they continue to enter from neighboring states, necessitating tougher penalties for producers and sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

