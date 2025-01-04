Left Menu

Judicial Body Rejects Ethics Probe of Justices

The U.S. Judicial Conference declined requests to refer Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson to the DOJ over financial disclosure issues. Both have amended their reports. Controversy arose after reports of Thomas' undisclosed gifts from a wealthy donor, drawing criticism from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:07 IST
On Thursday, the U.S. Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's top policymaking body, turned down requests made by Democratic lawmakers to refer Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice. The request followed claims that Thomas failed to disclose gifts and travel provided by a wealthy benefactor.

The Conference also dismissed a similar request concerning Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over omissions in her disclosure reports. Both justices have since amended their filings. The decision faced criticism from lawmakers and think tanks advocating for stricter adherence to ethics laws.

The refusal to refer Thomas is further complicated by Thomas's and Jackson's recent amendments to their financial disclosures, which address the issues raised. Despite criticism, the Judiciary has enhanced guidelines on financial disclosures, clarifying exceptions like personal hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

