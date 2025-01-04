Jake Sullivan's Strategic Delhi Visit: Water Diplomacy & Tech Talks
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit New Delhi on Jan. 5-6 to discuss various strategic issues. Key topics will include the impact of Chinese upstream dams, civilian nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, military licensing, and Chinese economic overcapacity. U.S. officials, however, will not meet the Dalai Lama.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit New Delhi on January 5-6, with discussions expected to center on critical strategic issues. A senior U.S. official detailed that the impact of Chinese upstream dams would be a major topic during the visit.
The visit aims to address significant themes such as civilian nuclear cooperation, advancements in artificial intelligence, and space exploration. Additionally, talks will focus on military licensing and concerns about Chinese economic overcapacity.
Notably, U.S. officials have clarified that they will not be meeting the Dalai Lama during this visit, as confirmed by another U.S. official.
