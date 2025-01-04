U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel

In a significant development, the Biden administration has discreetly notified U.S. Congress of a large-scale arms deal with Israel, totaling $8 billion. The proposed agreement encompasses munitions for fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery shells.

This major arms deal is part of ongoing military cooperation efforts between the United States and Israel, reflecting strategic and defense priorities shared by both nations.

Details of the deal were reported by Axios, based on information from two sources familiar with the proposal. The notification is an initial step before formal discussions in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)