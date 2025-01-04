Probe into Beed Sarpanch's Murder Uncovers Extortion Scheme

The Crime Investigation Department's Special Investigation Team is delving into the murder of Beed's Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, believed to be linked to an extortion effort aimed at an energy firm's windmill project. On December 9, Deshmukh was reportedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered.

Three individuals have been questioned by investigators, including a doctor suspected of aiding a fugitive, Sudarshan Ghule. Authorities suggest that this doctor played a role in facilitating Ghule's escape. Law enforcement has intensified efforts to arrest those on the run, sources reveal.

In related developments, Vishnu Chate, apprehended in connection to the extortion case, disclosed his communication with the energy company's project manager. Additionally, he detailed a discussion between a prime suspect, Walmik Karad, and the manager. Karad, later arrested in Pune for a Rs 2 crore extortion scheme, is presently under 14-day police custody.

