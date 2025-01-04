Left Menu

Probe into Beed Sarpanch's Murder Uncovers Extortion Scheme

The Special Investigation Team under the Crime Investigation Department is probing the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Deshmukh was allegedly killed for opposing an extortion effort targeting a windmill project. The SIT has questioned three individuals, including one close to an absconding suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 08:26 IST
Probe into Beed Sarpanch's Murder Uncovers Extortion Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Investigation Department's Special Investigation Team is delving into the murder of Beed's Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, believed to be linked to an extortion effort aimed at an energy firm's windmill project. On December 9, Deshmukh was reportedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered.

Three individuals have been questioned by investigators, including a doctor suspected of aiding a fugitive, Sudarshan Ghule. Authorities suggest that this doctor played a role in facilitating Ghule's escape. Law enforcement has intensified efforts to arrest those on the run, sources reveal.

In related developments, Vishnu Chate, apprehended in connection to the extortion case, disclosed his communication with the energy company's project manager. Additionally, he detailed a discussion between a prime suspect, Walmik Karad, and the manager. Karad, later arrested in Pune for a Rs 2 crore extortion scheme, is presently under 14-day police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025