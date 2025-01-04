Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
President Biden's administration proposed an $8 billion arms sale to Israel despite protests demanding an embargo. The deal includes munitions and artillery, requiring congressional approval. Critics cite civilian casualties in Gaza, but U.S. policy supports Israel against Iran-backed groups. Efforts to resolve the conflict have failed.
The Biden administration has formally proposed an $8 billion arms sale to Israel, according to an official statement on Friday. The arms package includes munitions for fighter jets and helicopters, artillery, bombs, and warheads, though congressional approval remains pending.
Amid calls for an arms embargo, U.S. policy continues to support Israel in its defense against Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. This stance persists despite international criticism of Israel's war in Gaza that killed over 45,000 and forced massive displacements.
Diplomatic solutions remain elusive while President Joe Biden, a steadfast ally of Israel, is anticipated to exit office in January. His successor, Republican Donald Trump, also advocates for robust military support to Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
