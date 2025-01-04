Taiwan Faces China's Growing Disinformation Threat

Taiwan's government has raised alarms over China's intensified campaign to spread disinformation and undermine the democratic stability of the self-governing island. A national report indicates a 60% surge in false or biased content distributed by China, totaling 2.16 million instances last year.

The report, released by Taiwan's National Security Bureau, highlights how social media giants like Facebook and X, as well as youth-targeted platforms like TikTok, serve as primary vectors for these misleading campaigns. China reportedly uses sophisticated technology, including AI, to create fake content furthering its propaganda agenda.

This disinformation effort coincides with Beijing's assertive military maneuvers and its influence over Taiwanese traditional media, pressuring the island's ties with key allies such as the United States. Taiwan's leadership pledges to fortify their defenses amid escalating threats from China, affirming the island's role as a defender of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)