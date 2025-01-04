Left Menu

Taiwan Faces China's Growing Disinformation Threat

Taiwan's government warns of China's increasing efforts to spread disinformation and destabilize relations with the U.S. online. A significant rise in false information was reported, with social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok being used. China's influence extends to traditional media, alongside ongoing military threats towards Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:23 IST
Taiwan Faces China's Growing Disinformation Threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government has raised alarms over China's intensified campaign to spread disinformation and undermine the democratic stability of the self-governing island. A national report indicates a 60% surge in false or biased content distributed by China, totaling 2.16 million instances last year.

The report, released by Taiwan's National Security Bureau, highlights how social media giants like Facebook and X, as well as youth-targeted platforms like TikTok, serve as primary vectors for these misleading campaigns. China reportedly uses sophisticated technology, including AI, to create fake content furthering its propaganda agenda.

This disinformation effort coincides with Beijing's assertive military maneuvers and its influence over Taiwanese traditional media, pressuring the island's ties with key allies such as the United States. Taiwan's leadership pledges to fortify their defenses amid escalating threats from China, affirming the island's role as a defender of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025