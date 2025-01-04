Key Arrests in Dhule Sarpanch Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Maharashtra Police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The arrests were made in Dhule district, marking a crucial step forward in the investigation.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed on December 9. His murder is believed to be linked to his efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting a windmill project managed by an energy company in the region.

The captured suspects, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, 26, and Sudhir Sangle, 23, were handed over to the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probing. Meanwhile, Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde, has already been detained in relation to the extortion case.

(With inputs from agencies.)