Key Arrests in Dhule Sarpanch Murder Case

Police in Maharashtra have arrested two men tied to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The arrests are linked to Deshmukh's opposition to extortion attempts on an energy project. A special CID team, employing informants and technology, captured the accused in Dhule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Maharashtra Police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The arrests were made in Dhule district, marking a crucial step forward in the investigation.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed on December 9. His murder is believed to be linked to his efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting a windmill project managed by an energy company in the region.

The captured suspects, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, 26, and Sudhir Sangle, 23, were handed over to the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probing. Meanwhile, Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde, has already been detained in relation to the extortion case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

