Delhi Court Quashes FIR Against Doctor in Foetus Sex Disclosure Case

The Delhi High Court nullified an FIR against a doctor accused of revealing the sex of a foetus, citing a lack of evidence indicating a breach of the law. The court found no proof that the doctor violated the PC and PNDT Act during the ultrasound procedure on a decoy patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:51 IST
Delhi Court Quashes FIR Against Doctor in Foetus Sex Disclosure Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has nullified a First Information Report (FIR) against a doctor accused in a case concerning the alleged disclosure of a foetus' sex. The court determined that there was no evidence suggesting that the doctor's actions during pre-diagnostic procedures were unlawful.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh clarified that the allegations against the doctor were unsubstantiated, focusing solely on the ultrasound performed on a decoy patient. The FIR originated from a sting operation at an ultrasound center in Hari Nagar, where the accused doctor was alleged to have partaken in revealing the foetus' sex.

Despite the claims, no formal charges were brought against the doctor, who had been arrested but later released on bail. The high court decided to dismiss the FIR, noting both an absence of a viable case and prolonged delay in filing a chargesheet, thereby mitigating further harassment for the petitioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

