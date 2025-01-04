Enhancing Safety: UPSDMA Prepares for Maha Kumbh with Disaster Management Training

The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) has initiated a robust training program aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness ahead of the Maha Kumbh fair, officials disclosed on Friday. The training zeroes in on handling chemical and nuclear calamities.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Yogendra Dimri, the Vice President of UPSDMA, cut the ribbon on the program, emphasizing its significance. Sharad Seth, representing the Department of Atomic Energy, reassured attendees about the fair's safety, encouraging participation without any reservations.

The program, a joint effort with the Department of Atomic Energy and other agencies, highlighted modern disaster tactics, focusing on quick disaster assessments and advanced rescue operations. Experts conducted lectures addressing safe evacuation procedures and the preparedness strategies essential for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

