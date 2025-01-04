Unveiling the Rs 16.85 Crore Land Allotment Scam

A land allotment scam amounting to Rs 16.85 crore has surfaced in the Vijayapura District Ambedkar Development Corporation. The scam involved forging documents meant for distributing land to landless women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

This discovery comes shortly after a separate Rs 88 crore irregularity was revealed in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation. The scandal in Vijayapura was uncovered following raids conducted by Lokayukta officials, prompted by a complaint.

Allegations stated that landless women did not receive their due land between 2014 and 2018 under the Land Ownership Scheme, with funds being mishandled. The investigation, still ongoing, has led to significant raids and the registration of a case under various IPC sections against involved officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)