Unveiling the Rs 16.85 Crore Land Allotment Scam
A major land allotment scam worth Rs 16.85 crore involving the misuse of government funds has been uncovered in the Vijayapura District Ambedkar Development Corporation. Bogus documents were created for land distribution to landless women of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Investigations continue following raids by Lokayukta officials.
- Country:
- India
A land allotment scam amounting to Rs 16.85 crore has surfaced in the Vijayapura District Ambedkar Development Corporation. The scam involved forging documents meant for distributing land to landless women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
This discovery comes shortly after a separate Rs 88 crore irregularity was revealed in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation. The scandal in Vijayapura was uncovered following raids conducted by Lokayukta officials, prompted by a complaint.
Allegations stated that landless women did not receive their due land between 2014 and 2018 under the Land Ownership Scheme, with funds being mishandled. The investigation, still ongoing, has led to significant raids and the registration of a case under various IPC sections against involved officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)