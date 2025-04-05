Left Menu

Tribal Tensions Erupt in Manipur: Village Chief Assaulted

A violent conflict erupted between tribal communities in Manipur as a village chief was assaulted over a land dispute. Ethnic strife continues to plague the state, with ongoing unrest between the Kuki and Meitei communities. Security forces have been deployed to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions boiled over once more in the ethnically divided region of Manipur, as violent strife erupted between two tribal communities following an assault on a village chief. The altercation occurred over a disputed piece of land, raising concerns of escalating violence.

Officials reported that dozens of armed militants descended upon the Naga-dominated Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. Among those assaulted was village chief Aimson Abonmai, who was promptly taken to a state-run hospital, along with other injured villagers.

Condemnation of the attack came swiftly from the Rongmei Naga Council, urging Kuki leaders to prevent such incidents, as the region continues to struggle with tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities. Police responded by sending additional security to the area to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

