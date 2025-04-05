Tribal Tensions Erupt in Manipur: Village Chief Assaulted

Tensions boiled over once more in the ethnically divided region of Manipur, as violent strife erupted between two tribal communities following an assault on a village chief. The altercation occurred over a disputed piece of land, raising concerns of escalating violence.

Officials reported that dozens of armed militants descended upon the Naga-dominated Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. Among those assaulted was village chief Aimson Abonmai, who was promptly taken to a state-run hospital, along with other injured villagers.

Condemnation of the attack came swiftly from the Rongmei Naga Council, urging Kuki leaders to prevent such incidents, as the region continues to struggle with tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities. Police responded by sending additional security to the area to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)