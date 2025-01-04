Left Menu

Balancing Innovation and Regulation: India's New Data Protection Framework

The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, recently drafted by the Indian government, aim to strike a balance between regulation and innovation while upholding citizens' rights. Extensive consultation with industry has led to rules that promote innovation while mitigating digital privacy risks. The proposals are now open for public consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:40 IST
Balancing Innovation and Regulation: India's New Data Protection Framework
  • Country:
  • India

The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules crafted by the Indian government are designed to balance regulation with innovation, ensuring robust safeguarding of citizens' rights, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The draft rules were released for public consultation on Friday, with feedback invited until February 18.

In an interview, Vaishnaw highlighted the unique balance achieved through Indian rules compared to the stringent European data protection norms. The minister noted that the rules were carefully crafted in consultation with industry leaders to support the burgeoning innovation ecosystem among Indian start-ups.

The minister emphasized that minimal prescription in the rules ensures straightforward implementation, and risks to privacy, especially among children, are closely addressed. Furthermore, a graded penalty system is included to protect SMEs, while imposing stricter obligations on Big Tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025