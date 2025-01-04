Balancing Innovation and Regulation: India's New Data Protection Framework
The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, recently drafted by the Indian government, aim to strike a balance between regulation and innovation while upholding citizens' rights. Extensive consultation with industry has led to rules that promote innovation while mitigating digital privacy risks. The proposals are now open for public consultation.
- Country:
- India
The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules crafted by the Indian government are designed to balance regulation with innovation, ensuring robust safeguarding of citizens' rights, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The draft rules were released for public consultation on Friday, with feedback invited until February 18.
In an interview, Vaishnaw highlighted the unique balance achieved through Indian rules compared to the stringent European data protection norms. The minister noted that the rules were carefully crafted in consultation with industry leaders to support the burgeoning innovation ecosystem among Indian start-ups.
The minister emphasized that minimal prescription in the rules ensures straightforward implementation, and risks to privacy, especially among children, are closely addressed. Furthermore, a graded penalty system is included to protect SMEs, while imposing stricter obligations on Big Tech companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering SMEs: PriView Revolutionizes Data Privacy Compliance in India
Andhra CM meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Cabinet nod for one-time special package of up to Rs 3,850 crore for DAP fertiliser: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Minister Vaishnaw's Technological and Railway Advancements in Assam
Government Unveils Draft Rules for Digital Data Protection: Key Insights