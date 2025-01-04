Balancing Innovation and Regulation: India's New Data Protection Framework

The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules crafted by the Indian government are designed to balance regulation with innovation, ensuring robust safeguarding of citizens' rights, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The draft rules were released for public consultation on Friday, with feedback invited until February 18.

In an interview, Vaishnaw highlighted the unique balance achieved through Indian rules compared to the stringent European data protection norms. The minister noted that the rules were carefully crafted in consultation with industry leaders to support the burgeoning innovation ecosystem among Indian start-ups.

The minister emphasized that minimal prescription in the rules ensures straightforward implementation, and risks to privacy, especially among children, are closely addressed. Furthermore, a graded penalty system is included to protect SMEs, while imposing stricter obligations on Big Tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)