Major Cocaine Bust: French Police Seize Two Tonnes at Port of Le Havre

French police apprehended two individuals after seizing over two tonnes of cocaine, valued at 130 million euros, at Le Havre. This operation highlights the European effort to combat drug trafficking and inter-gang violence, with French leaders advocating for increased measures against crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two men were taken into custody after French authorities intercepted more than two tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated 130 million euros, at the port of Le Havre, police announced on Saturday.

The operation underscores an ongoing effort by France and other European nations to curb drug trafficking and reduce violence stemming from gang rivalries. Last year, a European Union initiative bolstered collaboration with port authorities to address drug smuggling in key urban centers.

France's new Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, alongside Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, have vowed to intensify the fight against organized crime. "We are stepping up, day by day, our war against drug trafficking," Retailleau stated on social media platform X, lauding the French police for their successful operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

