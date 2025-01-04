Major Cocaine Bust: French Police Seize Two Tonnes at Port of Le Havre

Two men were taken into custody after French authorities intercepted more than two tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated 130 million euros, at the port of Le Havre, police announced on Saturday.

The operation underscores an ongoing effort by France and other European nations to curb drug trafficking and reduce violence stemming from gang rivalries. Last year, a European Union initiative bolstered collaboration with port authorities to address drug smuggling in key urban centers.

France's new Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, alongside Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, have vowed to intensify the fight against organized crime. "We are stepping up, day by day, our war against drug trafficking," Retailleau stated on social media platform X, lauding the French police for their successful operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)