Tragic Factory Blast in Telangana Sparks Probe

A devastating blast at a factory in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district resulted in one death and injuries to three others. The incident is linked to magnesium handling. Investigations are underway with official assurances of accountability. Concerns about the factory's safety practices are raised following the explosion's impact across nearby villages.

Updated: 04-01-2025 19:50 IST
In a tragic incident that shook Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, a factory explosion resulted in one fatality and injuries to three individuals on Saturday. Among the injured, one person sustained severe burns on the face and hands, while two others escaped with minor injuries, as confirmed by local police sources.

The blast reportedly occurred at a facility producing explosive materials, suspected to be connected with magnesium mishandling. Due to the hazardous nature of the materials, immediate access to the site was restricted. Investigators plan to collect evidence for forensic analysis once conditions allow, as per a police statement.

The explosion's impact was substantial, causing panic in nearby villages, where residents heard loud noises and experienced minor damage. Ruling Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah criticized the company for prioritizing profits over worker safety and called for a thorough investigation into potential negligence by the management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

