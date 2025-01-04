Tragic Factory Blast in Telangana Sparks Probe

In a tragic incident that shook Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, a factory explosion resulted in one fatality and injuries to three individuals on Saturday. Among the injured, one person sustained severe burns on the face and hands, while two others escaped with minor injuries, as confirmed by local police sources.

The blast reportedly occurred at a facility producing explosive materials, suspected to be connected with magnesium mishandling. Due to the hazardous nature of the materials, immediate access to the site was restricted. Investigators plan to collect evidence for forensic analysis once conditions allow, as per a police statement.

The explosion's impact was substantial, causing panic in nearby villages, where residents heard loud noises and experienced minor damage. Ruling Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah criticized the company for prioritizing profits over worker safety and called for a thorough investigation into potential negligence by the management.

(With inputs from agencies.)