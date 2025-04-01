Corruption Allegations: AAP's Mishandling of Delhi's Pollution Crisis

In a heated exchange within the Delhi Assembly, BJP's Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of widespread corruption, affecting the capital's air quality. Sirsa cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled on Tuesday, focusing on vehicular pollution control failures.

Sirsa questioned the timing of the report's release, suggesting Kejriwal's absence from the Assembly was due to an emotional breakdown, as he departed for Punjab to 'recover from shock.' Highlighting flaws in the AAP government's pollution management, Sirsa blamed the administration for exacerbating Delhi's air pollution through financial mismanagement and corruption.

Touching upon the controversial odd-even traffic scheme, which he claimed cost Rs53 crore, Sirsa alleged mismanagement and reduced bus availability under AAP's rule, forcing citizens to rely on two-wheelers. Furthermore, he condemned the issuance of PUC certificates to non-compliant vehicles, implying bribery facilitated this negligence, worsening the city's pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)