Nagpur Scam: Engineer Duped of Rs 20 Lakh

In a striking case of fraud reported in Nagpur, two women, including a private bank employee, allegedly swindled an engineer out of Rs 20 lakh, police confirmed.

The primary suspect, Sejal Sadhwani, reportedly masqueraded as a chartered accountant to deceive the victim, Ajinkya Mahure, into investing in supposed high-return schemes. According to Beltarodi police, Sadhwani exploited her connection as the sister of Mahure's friend to establish trust.

Together with co-accomplice Rashmi Gavai, Sadhwani not only secured an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh from Mahure but also persuaded him to share critical personal identification documents. These documents were subsequently misused to obtain loans exceeding Rs 17 lakh. Mahure realized the fraud when lending agencies contacted him for repayment. The police are actively seeking the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)