Grim Discovery in Singrauli: Police Suspect Multiple Murders
Four bodies were found in a septic tank at a residence in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, with police treating it as a multiple murder case. Two of the deceased have been identified, while investigations continue into possible motives and the identities of the remaining victims.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district have discovered four bodies in the septic tank of a local residence. The police suspect this could be a case of multiple murders.
The discovery was made following a tip-off from a local resident who reported a foul odor emanating from the tank. A police team was promptly dispatched, whereupon they uncovered the bodies.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Suresh Prajapati and Karan Halwai. Investigations suggest they might have been murdered on the premises during a visit on January 1. The identities of the remaining victims are still unknown as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
