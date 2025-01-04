Left Menu

Grim Discovery in Singrauli: Police Suspect Multiple Murders

Four bodies were found in a septic tank at a residence in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, with police treating it as a multiple murder case. Two of the deceased have been identified, while investigations continue into possible motives and the identities of the remaining victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singrauli | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:14 IST
Grim Discovery in Singrauli: Police Suspect Multiple Murders
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district have discovered four bodies in the septic tank of a local residence. The police suspect this could be a case of multiple murders.

The discovery was made following a tip-off from a local resident who reported a foul odor emanating from the tank. A police team was promptly dispatched, whereupon they uncovered the bodies.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Suresh Prajapati and Karan Halwai. Investigations suggest they might have been murdered on the premises during a visit on January 1. The identities of the remaining victims are still unknown as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025