High Court Faces Challenges to Fadnavis' Poll Victory

Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe filed a petition against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, alleging procedural lapses in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. Similar petitions were filed by other Congress leaders, challenging the election results due to alleged violation of mandatory provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:11 IST
Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, representing Congress, has lodged a petition with the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, questioning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's victory in the assembly elections due to alleged procedural oversights.

In the fierce contest for the Nagpur South-West constituency, Gudadhe was defeated by Fadnavis with a margin of 39,710 votes. Advocate AB Moon, representing Gudadhe, stated that the election challenge stems from purportedly ignoring several obligatory rules during the voting process.

Alongside Gudadhe, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and five other colleagues, as well as a leader from NCP (SP), have filed similar legal actions, requesting the court to invalidate the election results. The High Court has yet to admit any of the eight submitted petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

