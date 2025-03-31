Bombay High Court Upholds Reproductive Rights in Landmark Pregnancy Termination Case

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has granted a 32-year-old woman's request to terminate her 26-week pregnancy due to fetal anomalies, emphasizing her rights to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy.

The decision, delivered by a bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, permits termination at a private hospital chosen by the woman, contingent upon the institution meeting the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act requirements.

The court acknowledged the advanced stage of the woman's pregnancy and relied on a medical board's guidance to ensure the procedure, including fetal heartbeat cessation, aligns with legal provisions for preventing live births.

(With inputs from agencies.)