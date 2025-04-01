Left Menu

Bombay High Court Pauses FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chairperson Amid Stock Market Fraud Allegations

The Bombay High Court extended the interim stay on the FIR against ex-SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and other officials. The accused sought quashing of the special court's order, which they claim was without jurisdiction. Allegations involve stock market fraud in a 1994 company listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:32 IST
Bombay High Court Pauses FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chairperson Amid Stock Market Fraud Allegations
Madhabi Puri Buch
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has extended the interim stay on orders to file an FIR against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials. The accusations revolve around alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

Originally paused by the High Court for being potentially mechanical and lacking specific roles for the accused, the order targeted Buch alongside other prominent figures associated with SEBI and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Justice Shivkumar Dige provided time for the accused to review additional affidavits as proceedings are set to resume on May 7.

The plea by the accused claims the special court's directive was executed without jurisdiction and points to an alleged erroneous complaint filed by media reporter Sapan Shrivastava. The case centers around fraud allegations from a company's 1994 listing on BSE, reportedly without compliance under SEBI regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025