U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

The Biden administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, according to two U.S. officials. This move underscores Washington's continued support for Israel, currently engaged in a conflict in Gaza that has resulted in significant casualties and international backlash.

The deal, pending approval from Congressional committees, encompasses a wide array of munitions, including those for fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery. Part of the package shall be sourced from existing U.S. stock, though the bulk will be delivered in the coming years, as stated by an informed source.

Despite protests demanding an arms embargo against Israel, the U.S. maintains its policy to aid its ally against threats from Iran-backed militant groups. Diplomatic initiatives have yet to cease the ongoing conflict in Gaza triggered by the October 2023 attack by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)