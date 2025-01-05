Tightening Ties: Regulated Movement Along Mizoram-Myanmar Border

Security measures have been significantly increased along the expansive 510-kilometer Mizoram-Myanmar border, requiring regulated movement for residents residing within a 10-kilometer radius on both sides, as directed by the Centre, an official disclosed.

According to the official, both Indian and Myanmarese nationals inhabiting these zones are mandated to acquire a border pass for cross-border visits, valid for up to seven days, contingent upon verification of residency within the prescribed limits.

Initiated by state police, Assam Rifles, and health officials, this regulation took effect on December 31 under the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidance, aiming to fortify border security and manage population flow effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)