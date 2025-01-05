Seoul Snowstorm Standoff: Protests Flaunt Polar Divides over Yoon's Arrest Warrant

The political turmoil in South Korea has escalated into a snow-covered spectacle as thousands of demonstrators, braving inclement weather, took to the streets of Seoul. Their cause: the impending arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A warrant for Yoon's arrest on charges of insurrection is set to expire by midnight Monday, GMT. In a country engaged in political chaos, Yoon became the first sitting president facing arrest over martial law threats made in early December.

Sunday's protests saw impassioned debates between citizens demanding Yoon's arrest and those loyal to the suspended leader. With snow thick on the ground, these events signify not just a seasonal phenomenon but an indication of the simmering discord threatening the country's political landscape.

