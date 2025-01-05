Seoul Snowstorm Standoff: Protests Flaunt Polar Divides over Yoon's Arrest Warrant
Massive protests erupted in Seoul amid heavy snowfall to support or oppose the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. An arrest warrant for insurrection charges against Yoon remains active, posing a legal conundrum as his supporters and opponents clash over his potential detention.
The political turmoil in South Korea has escalated into a snow-covered spectacle as thousands of demonstrators, braving inclement weather, took to the streets of Seoul. Their cause: the impending arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A warrant for Yoon's arrest on charges of insurrection is set to expire by midnight Monday, GMT. In a country engaged in political chaos, Yoon became the first sitting president facing arrest over martial law threats made in early December.
Sunday's protests saw impassioned debates between citizens demanding Yoon's arrest and those loyal to the suspended leader. With snow thick on the ground, these events signify not just a seasonal phenomenon but an indication of the simmering discord threatening the country's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Arrest Warrant Deepens South Korea's Political Crisis
South Korea's Political Crisis: The Battle Over Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment
Standoff at South Korean Presidential Residence Amid Political Crisis
Political Crisis in South Korea: U.S. Troops on Alert
Turmoil in Tbilisi: Georgia's Political Crisis under International Scrutiny