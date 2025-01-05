Left Menu

Seoul Snowstorm Standoff: Protests Flaunt Polar Divides over Yoon's Arrest Warrant

Massive protests erupted in Seoul amid heavy snowfall to support or oppose the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. An arrest warrant for insurrection charges against Yoon remains active, posing a legal conundrum as his supporters and opponents clash over his potential detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:34 IST
The political turmoil in South Korea has escalated into a snow-covered spectacle as thousands of demonstrators, braving inclement weather, took to the streets of Seoul. Their cause: the impending arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A warrant for Yoon's arrest on charges of insurrection is set to expire by midnight Monday, GMT. In a country engaged in political chaos, Yoon became the first sitting president facing arrest over martial law threats made in early December.

Sunday's protests saw impassioned debates between citizens demanding Yoon's arrest and those loyal to the suspended leader. With snow thick on the ground, these events signify not just a seasonal phenomenon but an indication of the simmering discord threatening the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

