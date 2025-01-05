Left Menu

Temple Theft Shock: Silver Idols Vanish

An unidentified thief allegedly stole silver idols and valuable items from a temple situated on the ground floor of BJP leader Pradeep Goswami's house in Govind Nagar. The incident was discovered by Goswami when he visited the temple in the morning, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified individual has reportedly stolen significant items, including silver idols and plates, from a temple located within a BJP leader's residence in Govind Nagar, police revealed on Sunday.

Devpal Singh Pundir, the SHO of Govind Nagar police station, stated that the theft occurred between late Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pradeep Goswami, BJP city unit's general secretary, was asleep with his family when a thief infiltrated the temple area and made off with precious silver idols and other valuables. Goswami informed the police upon discovering the theft, and a case has been registered. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

