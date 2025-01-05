Tragic Demise of Cab Driver in Hotel Car Park

In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his parked car at a hotel, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Joshi V K from Aluva near Kochi, was last seen alive after dropping off a guest at the hotel on Saturday night.

Investigating officers suggest that Joshi suffered a sudden heart attack or similar ailment, leading to his collapse inside the car. The unfortunate scene was discovered by fellow cab drivers on Sunday morning, who noticed his motionless body in the vehicle.

The police have reviewed CCTV footage that captures Joshi appearing uneasy before collapsing. While the exact cause of death remains undetermined pending a post-mortem report, authorities are actively conducting an investigation to gather more information.

