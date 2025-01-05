Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Cab Driver in Hotel Car Park

A 65-year-old cab driver, Joshi V K from Aluva, was discovered dead in a car at a hotel parking lot. Suspected of having suffered a heart attack, his body was found by fellow drivers. Investigation continues as authorities await post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his parked car at a hotel, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Joshi V K from Aluva near Kochi, was last seen alive after dropping off a guest at the hotel on Saturday night.

Investigating officers suggest that Joshi suffered a sudden heart attack or similar ailment, leading to his collapse inside the car. The unfortunate scene was discovered by fellow cab drivers on Sunday morning, who noticed his motionless body in the vehicle.

The police have reviewed CCTV footage that captures Joshi appearing uneasy before collapsing. While the exact cause of death remains undetermined pending a post-mortem report, authorities are actively conducting an investigation to gather more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

