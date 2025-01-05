Baby Abduction Drama in Nashik: The Woman and Her Motive

A woman was taken into custody following accusations of kidnapping a five-day-old infant from a government hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to local authorities on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly befriended the baby's mother, who was in the hospital for treatment. On Saturday, the woman held the newborn under the pretense of giving him to his father, who was away to collect medical reports, and allegedly fled.

The baby's disappearance prompted the police to release CCTV footage on social media, eventually receiving information that helped them locate the suspect and baby in Dindori, 25 kilometers away from Nashik, bringing relief to the distressed family.

