Baby Abduction Drama in Nashik: The Woman and Her Motive
A woman was detained for allegedly kidnapping a newborn from a Nashik hospital. She befriended the child's mother and took off with the baby under the pretext of handing him to his father. Police found both in Dindori after releasing CCTV footage, reuniting the family.
- Country:
- India
A woman was taken into custody following accusations of kidnapping a five-day-old infant from a government hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to local authorities on Sunday.
The suspect reportedly befriended the baby's mother, who was in the hospital for treatment. On Saturday, the woman held the newborn under the pretense of giving him to his father, who was away to collect medical reports, and allegedly fled.
The baby's disappearance prompted the police to release CCTV footage on social media, eventually receiving information that helped them locate the suspect and baby in Dindori, 25 kilometers away from Nashik, bringing relief to the distressed family.
(With inputs from agencies.)