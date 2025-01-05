Supreme Court Steps In: Punjab's Tussle Over Medical Aid for Farmers' Leader

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address a contempt petition against the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police on Monday. The petition centers on their alleged non-compliance with an order to provide medical aid to Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader engaged in an indefinite hunger strike.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will preside over the proceedings. Previously, the court criticized the Punjab government for its failure to move Dallewal to a hospital and for officials making reckless comments about attempts to end the hunger strike.

The apex court has directed Punjab government officials and medical professionals to decide on Dallewal's hospitalization. This directive includes potentially relocating him to a temporary medical facility near the Khanauri protest site, where he has been striking since November 26 to demand legal guarantees for a minimum crop support price.

(With inputs from agencies.)