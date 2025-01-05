Shelter Under Scrutiny: The Battle for Migrant Aid on the Texas Border

When Roselins Sequera and her family reached the US from Venezuela, they found temporary refuge at a Texas border shelter, receiving food and guidance on employment opportunities.

Numerous shelters across the US-Mexico border offer essential aid to migrants, partnering with Border Patrol to assist those awaiting immigration court dates. However, they face mounting Republican criticism as potential facilitators of illegal immigration.

President-elect Trump's administration, aiming for tough immigration policies, might target these nonprofits. As legal battles ensue, some Texas leaders and advocacy groups defend the shelters, emphasizing their humanitarian mission and contesting claims of illegal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)