Aid Convoy Halted in Crisis: Security Closure in Kurram District

An aid convoy destined for Pakistan's embattled Kurram district was attacked on Saturday, leading to severe logistical delays. The 80-vehicle convoy carrying food and medicinal supplies was halted in Tal area, awaiting security clearance after violence closed the critical Parachinar-Tal road.

The deputy commissioner of Kurram district, Javedullah Mehsud, was among the injured after gunmen opened fire on his convoy. The attack occurred in the aftermath of a peace agreement between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, who had clashed resulting in significant casualties.

In response to the assault, the provincial government vowed action against the perpetrators while appointing Ashfaq Khan as the new deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, the residents of Kurram are facing acute shortages of essential supplies amid continued security tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)