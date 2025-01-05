Syria's Bold Move: A 400% Pay Raise for State Workers
Syria plans a 400% salary hike for public sector employees to address economic challenges post-conflict, costing 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds. Funded by state resources and foreign aid, the initiative aims to boost efficiency by restructuring ministries and overhauling the tax system.
The Syrian finance minister announced a dramatic salary increase for public sector employees, set for next month, marking a pivotal step in the country's economic recovery efforts.
This 400% raise, amounting to 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds or approximately $127 million, will be sourced from existing state funds, regional aid, and the revival of frozen assets.
The initiative comes as a response to years of conflict and economic strain, seeking to stabilize the economy by enhancing efficiency, accountability, and equity within the public sector.
