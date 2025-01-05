Syria's Bold Move: A 400% Pay Raise for State Workers

The Syrian finance minister announced a dramatic salary increase for public sector employees, set for next month, marking a pivotal step in the country's economic recovery efforts.

This 400% raise, amounting to 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds or approximately $127 million, will be sourced from existing state funds, regional aid, and the revival of frozen assets.

The initiative comes as a response to years of conflict and economic strain, seeking to stabilize the economy by enhancing efficiency, accountability, and equity within the public sector.

