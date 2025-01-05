Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Pursuit of Ceasefire Amid Surging Tensions

Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, raising the weekend toll to 102, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators to secure a ceasefire have intensified, but the violence persists, causing significant civilian casualties and destruction.

Authorities report Israel struck multiple targets, including a central house in Nuseirat camp, resulting in numerous fatalities. With ongoing mediation, achieving a ceasefire remains imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)