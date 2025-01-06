Honoring a Legacy: Jimmy Carter's Farewell Journey

Memorial services honoring former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will span six days across Georgia and Washington, D.C. following his passing on December 29. These ceremonies will offer a heartfelt goodbye to a revered leader who significantly impacted global health, peace, and human rights.

Initiating in Carter's home state of Georgia on January 4, the state funeral progresses with varied tributes, including a motorcade and public viewing. Carter will rest in repose at the Carter Presidential Center before being transported to Washington for a service that attracts national attention at the Capitol's Rotunda through January 9.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver Carter's eulogy, with attendance confirmed by President-elect Donald Trump. The festivities are extensively covered online, allowing public participation from afar, while Carter's family encourages donations to the Carter Center in lieu of flowers to continue his humanitarian mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)